Acacia Mining (OTCMKTS:ABGLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.85

Shares of Acacia Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:ABGLF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 2850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.15.

About Acacia Mining (OTCMKTS:ABGLF)

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

