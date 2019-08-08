Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Trading Down 9.3%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) traded down 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $41.50, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69.

About Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

