Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.97). Acer Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acer Therapeutics.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush set a $48.00 target price on Acer Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acer Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

ACER stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,544. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

See Also: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.