ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Issues Earnings Results

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15, Morningstar.com reports. ACM Research had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $29.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 250,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,551. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.18 million, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACMR shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $631,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 436.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 40.9% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

