Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATVI. Bank of America raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.08. 1,339,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,867. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $102,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,187. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,741,000 after acquiring an additional 626,387 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,472,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,348 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52,840 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2,163.8% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 112,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

