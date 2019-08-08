Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 784.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3,226.7% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $307,544.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,241. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $173.01.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.48 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.02%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

