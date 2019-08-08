Adacel Technologies (ASX:ADA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.45 ($0.32) and last traded at A$0.45 ($0.32), 77,992 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.48 ($0.34).

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile (ASX:ADA)

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells simulation and software applications and services for the civil and military aerospace sectors in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers MaxSim Tower for supporting local tower, and ground and ramp control; MaxSim Radar for radar and non-radar procedural training; MaxSim Mobile Systems that facilitates transport to alternative training locations; MaxSim Ultra 3D-Tabletop, an interpretation of standing ATC training tool; MaxSim in a Pod, an enclosed tower setup with a 2-screen front projection visual system; MaxSim Virtual Reality simulator; InSight Visual Systems, a 3D scene-renderer that provides enhancements to realistic visual scene performance and visual acuity; and Aviation Phraseology Training ICE, an application to master proper terminology and communications procedures in a non-intimidating environment.

