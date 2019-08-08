Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Adamera Minerals Corp (CVE:ADZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and a PE ratio of -7.00.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ADZ)

Adamera Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States. It also explores for silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

