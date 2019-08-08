adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €290.00 ($337.21) price target by analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €261.70 ($304.30).

Shares of adidas stock traded down €7.60 ($8.84) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €265.95 ($309.24). 1,212,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is €277.42. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

