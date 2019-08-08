ADT Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

ADT has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. ADT has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ADT to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Get ADT alerts:

NYSE ADT opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06. ADT has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.