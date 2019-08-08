Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

WMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.59. 148,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,269. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.86% and a positive return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,487,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 198.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 174,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 116,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

