Advanced Technology Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $266.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $105,210.00 and $266.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004763 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 25,903,787 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

