Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Trading Up 6.7% Following Earnings Beat

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)’s share price was up 6.7% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $22.92, approximately 2,932,073 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 693,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.96% and a negative net margin of 684.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AERI shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a $56.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $77.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 235.0% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 456,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,815,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $13,337,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 810,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 240,322 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 185.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 325,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 211,699 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $976.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

