AES (NYSE:AES) Given a $19.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

AES (NYSE:AES) has been given a $19.00 price objective by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AES. Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

Shares of AES traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. 4,386,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,730. AES has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). AES had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 2,582,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $41,570,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,484,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,934,000 after acquiring an additional 691,153 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of AES by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of AES by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 170,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

