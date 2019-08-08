AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.33. AES also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.30-1.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of AES from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of AES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.57 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.02.

AES stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.86. 3,348,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.34. AES has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 2,582,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,570,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

