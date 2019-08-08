AES (NYSE:AES) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of AES (NYSE:AES) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded AES from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded AES from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.57 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded AES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AES has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.02.

AES stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,885. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.34. AES has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 2,582,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,570,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP grew its holdings in AES by 13.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,291,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,066,000 after buying an additional 1,245,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AES by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,484,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,934,000 after buying an additional 691,153 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,886,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,596,000 after buying an additional 123,329 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AES by 1.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,111,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,195,000 after buying an additional 89,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AES by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,630,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,374,000 after buying an additional 581,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

