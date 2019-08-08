Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Aircastle had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Aircastle’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AYR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.55. 13,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,775. Aircastle has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.83.

AYR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aircastle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at $157,089.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Aircastle in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aircastle by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 239,909 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aircastle by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aircastle by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 639,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,241 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aircastle by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 44,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Aircastle declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

