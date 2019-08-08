Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock Position Reduced by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 762.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $98,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,487.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,730 shares of company stock worth $550,759. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $74.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

