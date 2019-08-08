Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Trading Down 6.3%

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 119,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 83,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ)

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the properties located in Nevada, the United States; Yukon and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Alianza Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alianza Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.