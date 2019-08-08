Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Given $4.76 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.60 (Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Alithya Group’s rating score has improved by 8.6% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $4.76 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alithya Group an industry rank of 175 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of ALYA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.89. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,853. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.45 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 62.6% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.