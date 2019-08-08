All Sports Market Cap Reaches $6.55 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, All Sports has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $32.15, $24.68 and $50.98. All Sports has a market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $258,725.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.29 or 0.04493268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00042735 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000990 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

