Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.92 EPS

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.78 earnings per share.

Alleghany stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $740.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $694.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $574.42 and a 52-week high of $742.51.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.53, for a total transaction of $382,652.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,079.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Lavin sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.24, for a total value of $190,258.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,725.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alleghany from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.33.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

