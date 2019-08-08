Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Louis A. Jr. Waters Sells 7,200 Shares

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Louis A. Jr. Waters sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $226,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,421.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $672.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.36. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $45.90.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 527.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

