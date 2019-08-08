Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Issues Earnings Results

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 32,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,101. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.49.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALNA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

