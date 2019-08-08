Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of >$16.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.74. The company issued revenue guidance of 15.4-15.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.32 billion.Allergan also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $16.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.85. 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,657. Allergan has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Allergan’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.74%.

AGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Allergan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.00.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

