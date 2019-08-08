ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) CEO Alan R. Hodnik Sells 6,000 Shares

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $510,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,108.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alan R. Hodnik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ALLETE alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of ALLETE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $338,960.00.

NYSE:ALE traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $86.51. 242,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,669. ALLETE Inc has a 12 month low of $72.42 and a 12 month high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. ALLETE had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ALLETE by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ALLETE by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.