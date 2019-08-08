Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.02

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.02 and last traded at $50.96, with a volume of 66373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

In other Alliant Energy news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,437,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,990,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,443,000 after buying an additional 434,170 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,160,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,962,000 after buying an additional 138,177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,998,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,338,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,453,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,641,000 after purchasing an additional 55,861 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.