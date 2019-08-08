Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.63 million. Allot Communications updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $7.39. 4,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,441. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $239.99 million, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.70. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of Allot Communications by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allot Communications by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 4th quarter worth $910,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Allot Communications by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 76,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Allot Communications by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 965,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 370,167 shares in the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLT shares. BidaskClub cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allot Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Allot Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

