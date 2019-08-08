Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $126.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALNY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 37,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,915. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $124.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.77.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 929.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,461,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,450 shares in the company, valued at $16,761,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,213,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,850,000 after acquiring an additional 528,966 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

