Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $178.00

Shares of Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29), with a volume of 1747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.50 ($2.28).

The company has a current ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 173.45. The firm has a market cap of $109.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

About Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

