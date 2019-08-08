Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Middleton & Co Inc MA’s 5th Largest Position

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,526,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its position in Alphabet by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,764,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $15.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,191.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,205. The company has a market cap of $800.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

