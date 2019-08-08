Alphacat (ACAT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $971,469.00 and approximately $175,630.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Alphacat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00258598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.46 or 0.01201967 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00019181 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00090554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001970 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal.

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

