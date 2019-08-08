Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $310.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 211.15% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $42,412.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 811,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,929 shares of company stock valued at $517,413 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Alphatec by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 290,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $1,261,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

