AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their neutral rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ:AMAG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 54,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.13. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $310.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.43.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.62). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, insider Julie Krop acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,664.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 313,016 shares of company stock worth $2,742,927. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAG. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $151,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

