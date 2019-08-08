AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

ABEV stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AMBEV S A/S has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,906,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,342 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter worth $55,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 345.2% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 22.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 32,360,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 54.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,845,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.