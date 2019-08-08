Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Trading 7.7% Higher

Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) traded up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80, 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter.

About Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.