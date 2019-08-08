Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $845-885 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.57 million.Ameresco also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.77-0.85 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRC. ValuEngine downgraded Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of AMRC opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $652.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

