American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. ValuEngine lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 125,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,767. The company has a market cap of $907.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54. American Axle & Manufact. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 535.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

