American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.86

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 143085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 72,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

