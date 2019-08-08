American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.90, but opened at $54.41. American International Group shares last traded at $56.82, with a volume of 7,870,216 shares.

The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.35 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.95.

In other American International Group news, Director Therese M. Vaughan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,710. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 3,353.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.95. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

