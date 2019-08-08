American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) Shares Up 136%

American Power Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGI)’s stock price shot up 136% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 6,962 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 13,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02.

About American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI)

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations.

