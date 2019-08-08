American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Downgraded by Barrington Research

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APEI. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

American Public Education stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. American Public Education has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. American Public Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in American Public Education by 119.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 323,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 175,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Public Education by 401.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 153,397 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in American Public Education by 508.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in American Public Education by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

