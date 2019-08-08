American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.23

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 7249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

Several research firms have commented on APEI. BidaskClub raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $557.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 131.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the second quarter worth about $133,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

