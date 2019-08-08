Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Given a $75.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) received a $75.00 target price from equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amerisafe’s FY2019 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

AMSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 127,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,434. Amerisafe has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $91.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. Research analysts expect that Amerisafe will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $39,266.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,219.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $52,816.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $246,441. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 1,492.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.