AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,955,000 after acquiring an additional 39,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,498,000 after acquiring an additional 162,203 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4,948.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,427 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $149,590.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,050.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Zapico sold 58,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $5,073,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,226 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,815.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock worth $7,936,112 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.90. 25,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,097. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

