Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.52-0.62 EPS.

Shares of AMRX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Svb Leerink raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.13.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Andrew S. Boyer purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $179,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Todisco purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,749,966 shares of company stock worth $5,572,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

