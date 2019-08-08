Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.91. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 2,489,813 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun purchased 1,642,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,992,592.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew S. Boyer purchased 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $192,664.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,749,966 shares of company stock worth $5,572,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $869.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 785.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.