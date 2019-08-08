Analysts Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. Paychex reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,801. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.74. Paychex has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $88.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 15,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $1,270,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,196 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $272,650.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,922,984.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,941 shares of company stock worth $7,325,791. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Paychex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Paychex by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

