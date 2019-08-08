Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.59 Million

Analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will post sales of $194.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.06 million and the lowest is $184.00 million. Rayonier posted sales of $200.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $774.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.00 million to $790.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $809.12 million, with estimates ranging from $789.00 million to $844.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYN. ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.1% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 396,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 48.6% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,008,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,977,000 after acquiring an additional 81,675 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 71.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYN traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.32. 5,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.80. Rayonier has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

