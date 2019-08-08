Analysts Anticipate Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.50. Sonic Automotive reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 15,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $28.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.